Old Christians va por el título en Sub 20

Comienzan finales por el título de Campeón Uruguayo 2017.
OLD CHRISTIANS (Campeón Clausura) – MALVIN (Campeón Apertura)
VIERNES 3 de NOVIEMBRE. PARTIDO DE IDA.
LUGAR:Gimnasio del Club A.Juventud (Colonia)
HORA: 22.00
El partido revancha o de vuelta se jugará en Montevideo en fecha aún no determinada por AUF.
PLAYOFFS DE PRIMERA DIVISIÓN PARA DEFINIR EL CAMPEÓN URUGUAYO 2017.
CUARTOS DE FINAL
OLD CHRISTIANS – DOLORES FUTSAL
PARTIDO DE IDA: DOMINGO 5 de NOVIEMBRE / LUGAR: DOLORES / HORA:19.30
PARTIDO DE VUELTA: MIÉRCOLES 8 de NOVIEMBRE / LUGAR: Gimnasio del Club Juventud. COLONIA / HORA: 22.00