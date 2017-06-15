SUB 15: Los “helvéticos” no pudieron como locales

15/06/2017 Deportes, Destacadas

Se jugaron los partidos de ida -semifinales- por el Torneo “CAMILO CURUTCHET”. Artesano y Esparta como locales cayeron ante Reformers y Colegiales respectivamente.

AQUI LOS DETALLES :

 

SEMIFINALES – PARTIDOS DE IDA

PARQUE RAUL GUGELMEIER

CLUB ARTESANO 0 – CLUB ATLETICO REFORMERS 3
Goles: Santiago Muñoz – Manuel Rodriguez – Juan Cruz Urricarriet
Terna Arbitral: E. Perdomo – L. Viera – J. Daghero

 

PARQUE EMILIO ANDREON

CLUB ATLETICO ESPARTA 0 – CLUB ATLETICO COLEGIALES 1
Gol: Pablo Suarez
Terna Arbitral: G. Soba – E. Hernandez – J.Bone
INFORME – FOTO : Ronald Manzolido

